Do Patti: Kriti Sanon's maiden production, also starring Kajol, goes on floors

Kriti Sanon has finally turned into a film producer. The actress will be reunited with Kajol after a long gap of eight years for the upcoming project titled Do Patti. The actress shared the announcement on her Instagram handle along with a couple of pictures with the star cast, director, and her family. Kriti is co-producing the film under her banner Blue Butterfly Films.

Check out her post:

In the first picture, Kriti is posing with Kajol, director Shashanka Chaturvedi, and producer Kanika Dhillon. The next one features Kriti posing with her mother Geeta Sanon and father Rahul Sanon.

Earlier today, Kanika also shared a post on her Instagram showcasing the film's clapboard and wrote, ''The #DoPatti Day has finally come! The sound of Kathha’s first CLAP is going to be ringing in our hearts for a long while. Seeking love and blessings from Up Above for a smooth and exhilarating journey ahead. Trust us, our excitement knows no bounds!''

About the film

Do Patti is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, popularly known as BOB, and stars Kajol and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The film is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerising hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold. The film is produced by Kathha Pictures and co-produced by Kriti Sanon, also written by Kanika Dhillon. It will stream exclusively on Netflix.

