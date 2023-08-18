Rajinikanth arrives in Lucknow, to watch his latest flick 'Jailer' with CM Yogi Adityanath

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rajinikanth to meet Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow

After meeting Jharkhand's Governor CP Radhakrishnan in Ranchi, legendary actor Rajinikanth arrived in Lucknow. He is currently enjoying the success of his latest release Jailer, which has already minted over Rs 400 crore at the box office. The 72-year-old actor in a video shared by news agency ANI revealed that he will watch his film Jailer with Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Check out the video:

''Actor Rajinikanth arrives in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, says, "I will watch the film (Jailor) with the CM,'' ANI captioned the video quoting the actor.

Jailer box office report

The film has minted Rs 420 crore including all-India gross receipts of Rs 264.70 crore, plus Rs 155.30 crore from overseas. Its domestic collections have come mainly from the four southern states, led by Tamil Nadu (Rs 121.60 crore), followed by Andhra Pradesh/Telangana (Rs 53.50 crore), Karnataka (Rs 44.40 crore), and Kerala (Rs 35.90 crore).

About the film

Starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, the film also features Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, and Sunil in important roles. It also features cameo appearances from actors such as Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, and Tamannaah Bhatia, among several others.

In the film, Rajinikanth plays an old jailer hunting down a notorious gang lord and mercilessly eliminating his gang members.

'Jailer' was massively hyped across South India, with offices in Tamil Nadu even giving a day off to their employees to watch the film on August 10 upon its release.

The film's song Kaavaalaa is one of the top chartbusters. It is also trending high on social media and many users are still using it for creating dance Reels on Instagram. the song features Tamannaah Bhatia in a superhot avatar.

