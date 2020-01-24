Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh impresses in Ranveer Singh starrer '83, see latest poster

After introducing all the actors as cricket players, the makers of ’83 have now unveiled Pankaj Tripathi’s look as PR Man Singh, who was the manager of the Indian cricket team back then. Lead actor Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and shared Pankaj Tripathi’s look as PR Man Singh. '83 is based on India's iconic win at 1983 Cricket World Cup.

Introducing Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh, Ranveer Singh said, “THE CHIEF !!!His tireless devotion led Kapil’s Devils to the ultimate glory! The Backbone of Team India. The best ‘Man’ Manager of all Presenting @pankajtripathi as PR MAN SINGH !

Earlier, director Kabir Khan shared Pankaj Tripathi’s image on Instagram and expressed, “An actor I’m so excited to work with… He’s going to be our “Man Bhai”- the unsung hero of 1983! Later, Pankaj Tripathi wrote on his Facebook profile that he is extremely excited to be part of the great story and portray a legendary figure such as Man Singh in the Ranveer Singh starrer.

In the film, Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of Kapil Dev. Besides Ranveer Singh and Pankaj Tripathi, the cast of '83 comprises Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk, who will be seen playing the role of bowler Balvinder Singh Sandhu; Chirag Patil, who will be seen playing the role of his father Sandeep Patil and YouTuber Sahil Khatter, who will be seen playing the role of Syed Kirmani.

The film will be directed by Kabir Khan and it will be produced by Reliance Entertainment. The film will hit the screens on April 10.

