Sunday, November 24, 2019
     
  Pagalpanti Box Office Collection Day 2: John Abraham's multi-starrer sees slight growth, earns Rs 10.25 crore

Pagalpanti Box Office Collection Day 2: John Abraham's multi-starrer sees slight growth, earns Rs 10.25 crore

Starring Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Ileana D'Cruz, Pagalpanti is a comedy entertainer.

New Delhi Updated on: November 24, 2019 9:58 IST
Pagalpanti Box Office Collection Day 2: John Abraham's multi-starrer sees slight growth, earns Rs 10.25 crore

Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti starring John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Urvashi Rautela, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat and Saurabh Shukla opened on a poor note on Friday. The multi-starrer saw slight growth on Saturday. According to a report on BoxofficeIndia.com, Pagalpanti garnered Rs  6.25  on day two of its release taking the total collection to Rs. 10.25 crore.​ Starring Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Ileana D'Cruz, Pagalpanti is a comedy entertainer.

Pagalpanti Movie Review: A terrible mess. Why Anees Bazmee?

Pagalpanti will get a two weeks run at the box office until Panipat releases on December 6 as the other two Hindi films that are making some money at the box office are holdover releases like Bala and Marjaavaan.

