Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BHUMIFP Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar’s Afwaah to release on THIS date

Sudhir Mishra's upcoming directorial venture "Afwaah," starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar, revealed Wednesday that the film will be released in theatres on May 5. Billed as a quirky thriller, the movie is produced by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha’s production banner Benaras Mediaworks.

Awfaah has captured everyone's attention due to the unconventional coupling of powerhouse actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is a comedic thriller directed by Sudhir Mishra and produced by Anubhav Sinha that explores how a rumour can turn someone's life upside down. Following Serious Men, this is Sudhir's second collaboration with Nawazuddin, and it appears to be another dramatic and compelling story. "Afwaah" also features actors Sharib Hashmi, Sumit Kaul, Sumeet Vyas, Rockey Raina and TJ Bhanu in pivotal roles.

"It's been an enriching experience collaborating with Sudhir on this important film," producer Anubhav Sinha stated. He believes 'Afwaah' is a very important film that achieves the goal of producing films with a lot of content.

Sudhir Mishra has recently been very active on OTT directing shows like Hostages (2019) and Tanaav (2022). He has also served as a showrunner on Jehanabad—Of Love & War (2023)

