Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DVVENTERTAINMENT Priyanka Arul Mohan confirmed as female lead in Pawan Kalyan's OG

The filming of Pawan Kalyan's forthcoming film, OG, has begun in Mumbai. The Power Star is presently filming in the City of dreams. While he has begun filming for OG, he has chosen his leading girl. Sujeeth's directorial debut will star Priyanka Arul Mohan opposite Pawan Kalyan.

The makers have officially announced that Priyanka Arul Mohan, who made her Tollywood debut with Nani’s Gang Leader and appeared later in Sreekaram, is playing the female lead in this powerful movie. Team OG has released a poster to announce it officially.

Priyanka Arul Mohan, who is known for the movies: Doctor, Sreekaram and Don, has been roped in to romance the Powerstar. She made her acting debut with the Kannada movie Ondh Kathe Hella. Sharing a poster of the diva, the makers welcomed her with a text, “We are very happy & excited to have you on board for #OG.”

More about Pawan Kalyan’s OG

DVV Danayya is producing this mega flick on a massive budget under his DVV Entertainment banner. Thaman has been roped in as the music director for OG. More details about the movie are expected to be announced soon.

Also Read: Power star Pawan Kalyan embraces news look for Ustaad Bhagat Singh, fans stunned

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan starts shooting for ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’, see leaked pics

Latest Entertainment News