Power star Pawan Kalyan embraces news look for Ustaad Bhagat Singh, fans stunned

Pawan Kalyan is currently preoccupied with the filming of Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Social media has been flooded with images taken on the movie set. Social media is now praising an image from the movie set that has been going viral. In the photo, Pawan Kalyan is seen sporting long hair, a sporty outfit, and boots. He appears younger than ever. He can be seen in the photos posing with a fan on the sets.

The new look of the actor has left fans stunned. A user wrote, "Classy police officer Pawan Kalyan." Another one penned, "Our very own GOD King, Ustaad Bhagat Singh #PawanKalyan. "

Pawan Kalyan in Ustaad Bhagat Singh

In the movie, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Pawan Kalyan and director Harish Shankar are reuniting. Despite the film's recent announcement, the actor's busy schedule and political obligations caused the shooting to be postponed. Sreeleela, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, KGF star Avinash, Gauthami, Narra Srinu, and Naga Mahesh are among the actors who appear in the movie, which is billed as an action spectacular.

Pawan Kalyan upcoming projects

Alongside Sai Dharam Tej, Pawan Kalyan is currently filming another movie. Samuthrakani will helm the untitled movie, a remake of the Tamil blockbuster Vinodhya Sitham. He is also working on the movie OG with Sujeeth in the interim.

