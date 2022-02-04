Mister Mummy: Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh's movie posters elicit funny responses

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TARANADARSH Mister Mummy movie has been announced with quirky posters

Highlights Mister Mummy sees Ritesih Deshmukh's character as 'pregnant'

Mister Mummy is directed by Shaad Ali of Bunty and Bali and Call My Agent

Mister Mummy reunites real-life actor couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh

Mister Mummy movie has been announced by the makers with the launch of the first look posters of the upcoming comedy starring real-life actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza. Mister Mummy is directed by Shaad Ali (Bunty Aur Babli, Ok Jaanu, Caal My Agent and others) and reunites Riteish and Genelia on-screen after 2012 comedy Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya.

The movie posters look every bit quirky. The interesting aspect here is that Riteish's character in the film is seen with a baby bump. It is not clear what the details of the movie are and what it revolves around but the poster description reads, "whole-hearted comedy pet se." Riteish's character is seen with a thin moustache as he struggles to keep his pants in place because of the growing belly.

His expressions are hilarious. In one of the posters, both Riteish and Genelia's 'pregnant' characters are on the bed. Genelia smiles glancing at Riteish, who looks restless. They are both wearing nightdresses and are comfortable under blankets.

Genelia shared the movie posters on her Instagram and described the film as, "A twisted laughter ride and story like never seen before," adding, "get ready to laugh your heart out and till your stomach hurts." Take a look at Mister Mummy movie posters.

Mister Mummy is jointly produced by T-Series and Shaad Ali's Hectic Cinema. Siva Ananth is also one of the co-producers under the banner of Hectic Cinema. The release of the film will be announced in the coming time.

Netizens reacted funnily to Mister Mummy movie posters. One of the Instagram users asked, "Peda kanha se hoga (sic)" and another one said, "This is looking so interesting." Some netizens said that Mister Mummy looked like a remake of Marathi film Ishhya, which was released in 2007. It is not confirmed whether the film is a remake or an original story. Ishhya revolves around Vaibhav, played by Ankush Chaudhari, who wakes up one day and starts to experience the symptoms of pregnancy. It is directed by Prashant Girkar.