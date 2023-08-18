Loved Ghoomer? Check out THESE cricket-based Bollywood movies that will leave you spellbound

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bollywood films based on cricket

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher are currently over the moon as they are receiving rave reviews for their film Ghoomer. Directed by R Balki, the film traces the life of a cricketer Anina, who loses her arm in an accident. However, her hunger to play for the Indian cricket team does not die. Trained by Padam Singh Sodhi, played by Abhishek Bachchan, Anina does the impossible.

Bollywood and cricket have a history that goes long back. From actors and cricketers getting married to films made on cricket, the two industries have entertained moviegoers and cricket fans and still continue to do so. As Ghoomer released recently, let's take a look at some of the best Bollywood films based on cricket.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is a biopic of the former Indian cricket captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Starring late Sushant Singh Rajput as Dhoni and Kiara Advani as Sakshi Singh Dhoni, the biopic traces the life of the cricketer since childhood. It also stars Disha Patani in a key role.

Jersey

This sports drama film is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same name. Directed by Gowtam Naidu Tinnanuri, the film stars Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. It follows the story of a talented but unsuccessful cricketer who returns to the pitch in his thirties to fulfill his son's wish.

Shabaash Mithu

Directed by Sriit Mukherji, Shabaash Mithu is Taapsee Pannu's career's best. The film is based on the former captain of the Indian women's cricket team Mithali Raj and depicts her struggles and journey to the national team.

83

Starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev, 83 hit the silver screen in December 2021. The film traces the life of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and his captaincy that helped India lift the 1983 World Cup. Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Iqbaal

This 2005 film gained plaudits for all the good reasons. Helmed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the film sees Shreyas Talpade, Shweta Basu, and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles. Iqbaal is a story of a boy with hearing and speaking disabilities who dreams of playing for the Indian cricket team.

Lagaan

This iconic film on cricket stars Aamir Khan in the lead. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Lagaan takes back to the British Raj and tells a story of a farmer who is challenged by Captain Andrew Russell to beat his cricket team and free their taxes for three years.

