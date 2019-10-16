Housefull 4 to Drive, list of most anticipated movies and shows of 2019 you just can’t miss

Bollywood films are where the real drama unfolds. Be it action, romance, comedy, suspense, thriller and whatnot, there is a movie for all. The year 2019 has given us exceptionally well movies- in terms of content, entertainment, and great box office numbers. Uri: The Surgical Strike, Gully Boy, Dream Girl, Badla, Bharat- name it and this year has it all. Not only films, but even various web series have also performed greatly this year- namely Sacred Games 2, Leila, Delhi Crime, Four More Shots Please amongst others.

With just two and a half months left for this year to get over, fans wonder as to what they will be served on the plate of entertainment in the remaining time. Worry not! We’ve listed down 10 most-anticipated Bollywood movies as well as web shows as per IMDB that will be coming out in the next few months. Have a look:

1. Housefull 4

Release Date- 26 October 2019

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film will revolve around three couples who are parted away due to an evil conspiracy.

2. Drive

Release Date- 1 November 2019

Stars- Sushant Singh Rajput, Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez , Vikramjeet Virk, and Sapna Pabbi

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the action-thriller film is the first original film from Dharma Productions to release on Netflix.

3. Laal Kaptaan

Release Date- 18 October 2019

Directed by Navdeep Singh, the upcoming Indian Hindi-language epic action-drama film is a story about a Naga Sadhu on the hunt to seek revenge.

4. Marjaavaan

Release Date- November 22

Stars- Riteish Deshmukh, - Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra , Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the action drama film happens to be a dramatic love story.

5. Ghost

Release Date- 18 October 2019

Stars- Sanaya Irani and Shivam Bhaargava

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, horror thriller web film revolves around the story of an Indian politician in the United Kingdom, accused of killing his wife.

6. Made In China

Release Date- 25 October 2019

Directed by Mikhil Musale, the comedy film revolves around a Gujarati businessman, who goes to China to increase his business prospects.

7. Bala

Release Date- 7 November 2019

Stars- Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Bhumi Pednekar, Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla, Seema Pahwa

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the satirical black comedy is based on the story of a man suffering from alopecia and the lack of confidence and the societal pressure that comes with balding.

8. Satellite Shankar

Release Date- 15 November 2019

Stars- Sooraj Pancholi and Megha Akash

Directed by Irfan Kamal, the action-drama film is based on the life of Indian soldiers and the adventures of an Indian soldier.

9. Saand Ki Aankh

Release Date- 25 October 2019

Stars- Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, Prakash Jha

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the biographical film is based on the lives of sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar.

10. Motichoor Chaknachoor

Release Date- 15 November 2019

Directed by Debamitra Biswal, the comedy-drama film happens to be the story of a 36-year-old man trying to find a wife.

