Wednesday, October 16, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. Housefull 4 to Drive, list of most anticipated movies and shows of 2019 you just can’t miss

Housefull 4 to Drive, list of most anticipated movies and shows of 2019 you just can’t miss

The year 2019 has been exceptionally well in terms of entertainment. With just a few months left, listing down the most anticipated upcoming films and shows including Housefull 4, Drive, Bala and others.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 16, 2019 14:47 IST
Representative News Image

Housefull 4 to Drive, list of most anticipated movies and shows of 2019 you just can’t miss

 Bollywood films are where the real drama unfolds. Be it action, romance, comedy, suspense, thriller and whatnot, there is a movie for all. The year 2019 has given us exceptionally well movies- in terms of content, entertainment, and great box office numbers. Uri: The Surgical Strike, Gully Boy, Dream Girl, Badla, Bharat- name it and this year has it all. Not only films, but even various web series have also performed greatly this year- namely Sacred Games 2, Leila, Delhi Crime, Four More Shots Please amongst others.

With just two and a half months left for this year to get over, fans wonder as to what they will be served on the plate of entertainment in the remaining time. Worry not! We’ve listed down 10 most-anticipated Bollywood movies as well as web shows as per IMDB that will be coming out in the next few months. Have a look:
 

1. Housefull 4

 
Release Date- 26 October 2019
Stars- Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda amongst others
 
Directed by Farhad Samji, the film will revolve around three couples who are parted away due to an evil conspiracy.
 

2. Drive

 
Release Date- 1 November 2019
Stars- Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vikramjeet Virk, and Sapna Pabbi 
 
Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the action-thriller film is the first original film from Dharma Productions to release on Netflix.
 

3. Laal Kaptaan

 
 
 
Release Date- 18 October 2019
Stars- Saif Ali Khan, Manav Vij, Sonakshi Sinha
 
Directed by Navdeep Singh, the upcoming Indian Hindi-language epic action-drama film is a story about a Naga Sadhu on the hunt to seek revenge.
 

4. Marjaavaan

 
Release Date- November 22
Stars- Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh
 
Directed by Milap Zaveri, the action drama film happens to be a dramatic love story.
 

5. Ghost

 
Release Date- 18 October 2019
Stars- Sanaya Irani and Shivam Bhaargava
 
Directed by Vikram Bhatt, horror thriller web film revolves around the story of an Indian politician in the United Kingdom, accused of killing his wife. 
 

6. Made In China

 
Release Date- 25 October 2019
Stars-  Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy, Boman Irani
 
Directed by Mikhil Musale, the comedy film revolves around a Gujarati businessman, who goes to China to increase his business prospects.
 

7. Bala

 
Release Date- 7 November 2019
Stars- Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Bhumi Pednekar, Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla, Seema Pahwa
 
Directed by Amar Kaushik, the satirical black comedy is based on the story of a man suffering from alopecia and the lack of confidence and the societal pressure that comes with balding.
 

8. Satellite Shankar

India Tv - Satellite Shankar

Satellite Shankar

 
Release Date- 15 November 2019
Stars- Sooraj Pancholi and Megha Akash
 
Directed by Irfan Kamal, the action-drama film is based on the life of Indian soldiers and the adventures of an Indian soldier.
 

9. Saand Ki Aankh

 
Release Date- 25 October 2019
Stars-  Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, Prakash Jha
 
Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the biographical film is based on the lives of sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar.
 

10. Motichoor Chaknachoor

 
Release Date- 15 November 2019
Stars-  Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty 
 
Directed by Debamitra Biswal, the comedy-drama film happens to be the story of a 36-year-old man trying to find a wife.
 
 
 
Related Video

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBigg Boss 13 Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav to make wildcard entry? Next StoryVijay Deverakonda is a huge Arnold Schwarzenegger fan  