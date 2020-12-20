Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LISAHAYDON Lisa Haydon's Christmas festivities begin with Sons Zack And Leo

Christmas is just around the corner and actress Lisa Haydon is all set to ring in the festivities with her sons Zack And Leo. Lisa frequently shares pictures and videos of her sons on her social media account which keeps her fans glued to her social media platforms. Yet again, she took to her Instagram and shared an adorable picture of her sons sitting around a X-mas tree and trying to unwrap the Christmas gifts. She wrote, "Busted ! Trying to unwrap a week before Christmas"

In the picture, both Zack and Leo can be seen wearing matching red night suits giving us that major Christmas vibe. Many stars reacted to the picture and left heart emojis like Shibani Dandekar, Amy Jackson, and Meredith Ostrom among a few.

She married entrepreneur Dino Lalvani in 2016 and the couple welcomed their first child Zack in the year 2017 and the younger one in 2020.

Model-turned-actress Lisa Haydon debuted in Bollywood in the 2010 film Aisha, which featured Sonam Kapoor in the lead role. After that, she appeared in movies like Rascals, The Shaukeens, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and Housefull 3. However, she was hugely appreciated for her performance in Kangana Ranaut's Queen.

Apart from films, Lisa Haydon has also appeared in the web-series The Trip and she was also one of the judges in two seasons of India's Next Top Model and later in Top Model India.