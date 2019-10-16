Kartik Aaryan leans on his 'Patni and 'Woh' in new posters of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM First poster of Pati Patni Aur Woh

After unveiling the character posters of the characters, the makers of Pati Patni Aur Woh unveiled the film's brand new posters which features Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. Sharing the poster Kartik Aaryan wrote, "#ChintuTyagi is always ‘Right’

Even if he is on the left " Kartik will be seen playing the character of Chintu Tyagi in the film.

The two new poster features Bhumi Pednekar sitting on a chair draped in a white printed saree, Ananya Panday sits on a chair wearing a yellow top trouser while Kartik winks dressed in a gray suit with a check shirt. In the first poster, Kartik stands to lean on Bhumi Pednekar while in the second poster the actor leans on Ananya Panday.

Yesterday, the first look posters of the character from the film were revealed, the actors shared the poster on their social media accounts. Sharing his first look, 'Pati' Kartik Aaryan wrote, 'हाये...क्या स्माइल है Miliye #ChintuTyagi se Kanpur ke sabse आदर्शवादी Pati'. THe poster featured Kartik riding a scooter and the actor is seen winking

Bhumi Pednekar also took to her Instagram to share her first look from the film. 'Zara high maintenance hain hum... Emotionally!!'

'Yeh Agneepath hai! Isse koi paar nahi kar paya!!!' Ananya Panday captioned the first look poster from the film

Directed by Muddassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the 1978 classic with the same name. The original film starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, and Ranjeeta Kaur. The film is slated to release on December 6.