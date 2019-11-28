Trailer of Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga will be out on December 23

Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing the role of a Kabaddi player in Panga

Kangana Ranaut has surely become one of the most sought actresses of Bollywood. The actress who will be next seen essaying the role of actress and former chief minister of Tamil Nadu late J. Jayalalithaa, is also ready with another project. Kangana will be seen in Panga where she will be playing a Kabaddi player onscreen. Apart from Kangana, Panga also stars star Punjabi singer Jassie Gill, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta and Rich Chadha. The film has been directed by Ahswin Iyer Tiwari and is set to hit the theaters on 24 January 2020.

Now, Kangana has revealed the possible release date of the film's trailer. In a Q&A session with her fans on Instagram, the actress revealed that the Panga's trailer will be out 23 December. Kangana was reposing to the fan's question about the film.

During the Q&A session, fans asked Kangana if she will be making a biopic on herself. Replying to this question of the Queen actress said she still has a lot of things to do before she puts out her life for her fans.

The Queen actress created quite a buzz with the first look of her film Thalaivi. Kangana is known to be one of the actresses who go on an extra mile to look perfect in their look and for Thalaivi too, Kangana has done special preparation. Recently the actress revealed that she took hormone pills and gained weight to look like Jayalalithaa. Kangana will also be seen with heavy prosthetic makeup in the film.

