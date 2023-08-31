'Jawan' trailer: Shah Rukh Khan arrives with a bang in thrilling action saga

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 'Jawan' trailer unveiled by its makers just a week ahead of its theatrical release

The much-awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan' is finally out for the fans. With just a week left for the film's release, the trailer of 'Jawan' has created abuzz among the actor's fans. The wait is finally over. Filmmaker Karan Johar earlier termed it 'trailer of the century'.

Watch the trailer here:

Also Read: 'Jawan' audio launch - Kamal Haasan surprises crowd special video message, calls SRK 'symbol of love'

In the trailer, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen in multiple avatars in this cinematic spectacle. The trailer is full of action, adventure, and heart-pounding thrills intensifying the countdown to its release, which is now just a week away. In an exciting twist, today also marks Nayanthara's debut on social media. A double treat for her fans as she drops the "Jawan" trailer on her Instagram, sending her followers into a delightful frenzy!

About the film

Directed by Atlee Kumar, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead and also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone in significant roles. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in cinemas. Ahead of its trailer release , 'Jawan Prevue' was unveiled by its makers in July and the response it received on social media is a testament to the immense craze surrounding the film. It was viewed over 100 million times in just 24 hours of its release on the internet.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan expresses his gratitude, love for Chennai and team of 'Jawan'

An audio release event was held in Chennai on August 30, ahead of its trailer release. The event was attended by the complete starcast of the film including SRK, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Atlee Kumar. Even South superstar Kamal Haasan surprised the crowd present at the Sri Sai Ram Engineering College with a special video message for the 'Jawan' team.

Produced by Gauri Khan under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment, 'Jawan' is slated to hit the big screens on September 7.

