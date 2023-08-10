Jawan new poster: The Dangerous trio - SRK, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Jawan new poster

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan is creating quite a buzz. With new posters and the latest track Zinda Banda, Jawan has become the talk of the town. The makers are leaving no stone unturned in keeping the buzz intact for the film. The film is just a month away to appear on big screens.

Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to unveil a new poster that showed a new glimpse of himself in a bald avatar and a close-up of Vijay Sethupathi’s face. The poster also showcased Nayanthara exuding swag and in action in black as she handles a gun. Along with the poster, he wrote in the caption, “The Darling. The Dazzling. The Dangerous. #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu”.

The makers also recently released the first track from the film titled Zinda Banda. The track is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Irshad Kamil.

Directed by Atlee, apart from the trio, the film will also feature TV actress Riddhi Dogra. The upcoming action thriller will also have a special appearance of Deepika Padukone. Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film is all set to release in theatres on September 7.

