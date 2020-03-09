Paresh Rawal goes 'under' the table in Hungama 2 new poster

New poster of Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty starrer Hungama 2

Director Priyadarshan is all set to tickle the funny bones with his next venture Hungama 2. The film is a remake of his 2003 release superhit film Hungama that starred Akshaye Khanna, Rimi Sen, Aftab Shivdasani, and Paresh Rawal. Hungama 2 has been grabbing the attention of the fans and media ever since it was first announced and now, the makers have unveiled a new poster of the film. The poster Meezan Jaffery in all smiles. as he stares at Shilpa while Pranitha Subhash looks at him but the highlight of the poster is Paresh Rawal, who has gone 'under' the table with an injection in his hand.

Have a look:

The film will mark director Priyadarshan's comeback to Bollywood after a gap of seven years. His last Hindi film Rangrezz hit the theatres in 2013. Shilpa Shetty who has been missing from the silver screen will also be seen in the film. She will also be seen in director Sabir Khan's Nikamma.

Shooting for Hungama 2 began in January this year and while the makers haven't unveiled the release date of the film many reports suggest that it could come to theatres on Independence. However, a final confirmation is awaited from the makers. Hungama 2 is being bankrolled by Venus Entertainment.