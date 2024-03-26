Holika dahan with Bachchan's, Holi celebrations with friends; a look at Aishwarya-Abhishek's festive photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan celebrated this year's Holi with friends

The entire Bachchan clan including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Navya Nanda, Jaya Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai were seen together on Holika Dahan, but not everyone was seen playing Holi. Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan, all three were seen missing from Bachchan's Holi celebration. Now some pictures have surfaced on social media from Aishwarya, Abhishek, and Aaradhya's celebration.

Aishwarya, Abhishek, and Aaradhya played Holi with friends

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan celebrated this year's Holi with friends. Everyone was seen dancing to colorful songs till the evening. The couple along with Aaradhya, wore white clothes. All three had a lot of fun at a private party with friends. Aaradhya was also seen having a blast on Holi with her friends. After playing with colours, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan were also seen playing with foam. During this, Aishwarya was seen hugging the children present there. She also clicked pictures with them. All these pictures are now viral on Instagram and are becoming increasingly viral.

Bchchan family was seen together on Holika Dahan

On one hand, there is talk of division in the Bachchan family, while on the other hand, they are all seen together on many occasions. Even on Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan's entire family was seen together. Navya Nanda shared the pictures of Holika Dahan on Instagram. In this, she was seen applying tilak to her maternal uncle Abhishek after Holika Dahan. In the same picture, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya were also seen standing in the background.

For the unversed, the couple has to deal with a lot of social media scrutiny over their marriage. However, Aishwarya and Abhishek stand firm on their relationship and seem to be enjoying their happily ever after.

