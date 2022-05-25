Heropanti 2 Release on Amazon Prime Video: Know date, time, who can watch Tiger Shroff's film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TIGERSHROFF Heropanti 2 Release on Amazon Prime Video

Heropanti 2 Release on Amazon Prime Video: Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria starrer action-drama Heropanti 2 is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the action-romance drama had a weak run at the box office and now will be available for fans to watch online in HD. Prime members in India and across the world can stream the film starting 27th May.

It’s time for action-movie buffs and Tiger Shroff fans across the world to enjoy a host of thrilling stunts and action-packed drama that will leave them right at the edge of their seats. Featuring Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria in lead roles along with Amrita Singh and Zakir Hussain in pivotal roles, Heropanti 2 had created a good buzz online before its release. However, it could brave RRR and Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 in the theatres.

About Heropanti 2

The film focuses on Babloo (Tiger Shroff) who is a computer genius and Inaaya (Tara Sutaria), a self-made billionaire. The two fall in love but due to unforeseen circumstances they suddenly part ways. Things take an interesting turn when they are reunited and what follows is action, drama, romance and edge of the seat thrills which makes Heropani 2 a fun and entertaining watch.

Talking about the streaming premiere on Prime Video, Tiger Shroff said, "Heropanti 2 is a complete entertainer and I am happy to announce the digital premiere of the film on Amazon Prime Video, as it helps us reach out to movie lovers across the world. Filled with a lot of action, romance and twists and turns, the audience will enjoy it. I have had a great time working on this film, especially the action sequences and I am thrilled that my fans across the world can now enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes."

Heropanti 2 Box Office Collection

Made on the budget of Rs 70 crore reportedly, Heropanti 2 failed to weave its magic in the number game. Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria starrer earned Rs 35.16 crore worldwide gross collection. It earned Rs 6.50 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day but could not hold momentum.