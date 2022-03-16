Heropanti 2 new poster features Tiger Shroff in John Wick-esque avatar, see his suave & deadly look

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TIGER SHROFF Tiger Shroff

Highlights Tiger Shroff re-introduced his character Babloo in Heropanti 2 new poster

'Heropanti 2' is the sequel of Tiger's debut film

The film also features Tara Sutaria in the lead role

With Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff is all set to revisit the Heropanti glory but this time with more action and double the dhamaka. Re-introducing audiences to Heropanti’s Babloo aka Tiger Shroff, the makers released the new poster of the film as Tiger looks suave and debonair as ever! Keeping his cool and bringing on his signature charisma we see guns pointing at him from all corners.

Sharing the poster on his verified Instagram account, Tiger Shroff wrote, "Action, swag & Heropanti sabko aati nahi, Aur Meri jaati nahi (sic)."

'Heropanti 2' is the sequel of Tiger's debut film where he was seen opposite another debutante back then, Kriti Sanon. The film co-stars Tara Sutaria, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala has roped in Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman and lyricist Mehboob for 'Heropanti 2'.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, director Ahmed Khan and Tiger Shroff have time and again proved to be an unstoppable trio when it comes to the action entertainment genre. After films like Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3, the trio are now looking to push the envelope and set a new benchmark in action with Heropanti 2. This time around the sequel of the blockbuster has been mounted on a huge budget and will witness never-seen-before action

Written by Rajat Arora and music by A R Rahman, Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Heropanti 2’ will be directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger’s last release ‘Baaghi 3’. 'Heropanti 2' was earlier scheduled to release on May 6, 2022. THowever, later the film was pushed for a late release. The movie is now scheduled to release in theatres on 29th April, 2022 on the auspicious occasion of Eid.