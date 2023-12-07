Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Here's why Shah Rukh Khan apologised to Vicky Kaushal during the shooting of Dunki

Sam Bahadur actor Vicky Kaushal is working with Shahrukh for the first time in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'. The actor appeared on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan season 8 and in the latest episode, he talked about the time when Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had apologised to Vicky during the shooting of Dunki. 'One day amidst the shooting, he (Shah Rukh Khan) had to go to Delhi for very important work. This was a very important moment for my character in the film and it was with him. SRK couldn't be there for that shot and I had to give that shot with a body double. He completed his work in Delhi and then he called me late at night,' revealed Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky Kaushal further added that he could not take Shah Rukh's call as he was in some event and later he spotted a message from Khan late at night. "He sent me a long message saying 'Vicky, we will do that shot again. Forgive me for not being there to give you the cue. I am really sorry.' I then had to call Shahrukh sir and assure him that everything went well and Raju sir is happy with the shot. I was also nervous about whether I would be able to do that shot again. But he insisted that we do it because he could not provide his support in the shot. He was feeling very bad because of this. The next day he came to the set and saw those shots and only after being happy with them, he decided that we did not need to shoot them again," said Kaushal.

While sharing the experience of shooting with Shahrukh, Vicky Kaushal said that he felt very lucky to meet Shah Rukh Khan, and when he got the opportunity to work, there was no limit to his happiness. 'Shahrukh sir told me that Dunki is my best work to date. It was incredible to meet him and then share the screen with him and work with him. There was a lot to learn from him,' Vicky Kaushal said.

'I knew there was a lot to learn from him as an actor, but the thing that hit me the most and dominated me was when I actually got to know where he stands and why is there and why is he the king. He was on the set as if it was his first film. I got a chance to work with him for a few days because I had a special appearance, but that role, that experience, and being directed by Raju sir, was no less than a wonder for me,' said Sam Bahadur actor.

Apart from Shahrukh and Vicky Kaushal, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Dharmendra, Satish Shah, Parikshit Sahni, and Dia Mirza. Dunki will be released in theaters on December 21st.

