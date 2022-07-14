Good Luck Jerry Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor is caught between a tumultuous family and drug mafia | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVIKAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor in Good Luck Jerry

Good Luck Jerry Trailer Out: Actress Janhvi Kapoor is back in action with her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry. Exciting photos and videos from the shoot of the film had left the fans intrigued and now the trailer has matched the expectations. In the film, Janhvi plays the role of Jerry who is caught up between her tumultuous family, multiple lovers, the police and the drug mafia. However, as the tagline suggests, "Jerry jitni bholi dikhti hain, utni hai nahi (Jerry is not as innocent as she looks)".

Good Luck Jerry is a con-medy of the survival of the wittiest when pushed to the wall. Here, chaos gets unspooled at every turn. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor as the docile yet gritty character along with a terrific ensemble, including Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.

Watch Good Luck Jerry Trailer Here-

Talking about the film, Janhvi said, "GoodLuck Jerry has been an exciting experience as it gave me the opportunity to explore a completely unique genre. Siddharth has been a catalyst in truly bringing out the Jerry in me! Working with Aanand L Rai was an enriching and rewarding experience. To be a part of this film - has been a dream come true. I am excited for it to be released on Disney+ Hotstar. As an actor, it gives me an opportunity to ensure my work reaches a larger diaspora."

The film is directed by Siddharth Sen who makes his debut with the crime comedy releasing on July 29, 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar. The film marks Aanand L, Rai’s second association with the OTT platform following the phenomenal success of the romantic fantasy drama Atrangi Re.

Producer Aanand L. Rai said, "In GoodLuck Jerry, we created a unique synergy out of moral dilemmas and life’s compulsions surrounding the turbulent life of a comman man. Viewers can expect a punch of comedy and drama through various aspects of this film. Delighted to have embarked on this journey with Disney+ Hotstar to bring Jerry’s thrilling yet hilarious story to the audience."

We are eagerly waiting for the film. Are you?