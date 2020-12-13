Image Source : FILE IMAGE Get ready for biopic on Chess Champion Vishwanathan Anand, courtesy Aanand L Rai

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai is set to direct a film on the life of Indian chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand. The title of the biopic has not been unveiled yet. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and announced the news of the film. "BIOPIC ON VISWANATHAN ANAND... A biopic on #Indian chess grandmaster #ViswanathanAnand has been planned... The biopic - not titled yet."

"will be directed by Aanand L Rai... Produced by Sundial Entertainment [Mahaveer Jain] and Colour Yellow Productions [Aanand L Rai]." Have a look:

BIOPIC ON VISWANATHAN ANAND... A biopic on #Indian chess grandmaster #ViswanathanAnand has been planned... The biopic - not titled yet - will be directed by Aanand L Rai... Produced by Sundial Entertainment [Mahaveer Jain] and Colour Yellow Productions [Aanand L Rai]. pic.twitter.com/fNBtdza2Dq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 13, 2020

As of now, no decision has been made on who will play the 51-year-old former world chess champion. A number of biopics have been made chronicling the life of several sportspersons in the past.

Some of the prominent names include Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Mohammed Azharuddin, Milkha Singh and Mary Kom. The sporting journeys of Saina Nehwal, Abhinav Bindra and PV Sindhu are also being made into movies.

-With ANI inputs