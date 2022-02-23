Gangubai Kathiawadi: 6 reasons to watch Alia Bhatt-Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film on February 25

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ALIAABHATT Gangubai Kathiawadi is set to release on Feb 25

When Alia Bhatt was announced to be part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah opposite Salman Khan in 2019, the movie quickly became a major talking point among the film buffs. However, in the time to come, nobody expected it would go on to be shelved. But, Bhansali seemed pretty invested in collaborating with Alia Bhatt, who has delivered hits like Gully Boy, Raazi and Highway among her other acclaimed films. Thus, Gangubai Kathiawadi came into being and Alia was cast to play the role of Gangubai Harjivandas, a prostitute-turned-matriarch and champion of woman rights. There have been high hopes riding on this film, set to release on February 25. We decode why the movie looks promising and deserves a watch in cinemas.

Alia Bhatt in a never-seen-before avatar

Alia has been unafraid to experiment with her looks and roles. None of her past films are similar in tone or manner. With Gangubai Kathiawadi she is ready to traverse unfamiliar territory again and the film will be relying on her performance. It will be interesting to see how restrained yet enigmatic Alia's portrayal of this character turns out to be.

Bhansali's universe

Bhansali is known to create magic on screen. Gangubai Kathiawadi looks right up his alley. Not just this film, Bhansali is also working on Heeramandi, a similarly themed show for Netflix. This movie will set the tone for Bhansali's Heeramandi. If the subject is handled well, it will surely break new grounds in storytelling and budge filmmakers to experiment with bolder and riskier content for the big screen.

Ajay Devgn

Bhansali has roped in Ajay Devgn in a cameo role for this film. He plays Rahim Lala in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ajay works his magic in the few glimpses we see of him in the trailer. His eyes do all the talking while there is stress on dialogue play and fans know Ajay to be delivering such roles with finesse. He will surely be a treat to watch in the film.

Gangubai, a lesser-known personality gets her due

Many of us might not know who Gangubai is and why she deserves a film to be made on her life. Gangubai did a lot of work for the sex workers and for the well-being of orphans. Much of her life, tribulations and rise to power are expected to be revealed in the movie. It is based on S Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Vijay Raaz

Vijay Raaz will be the actor to look out for in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Vijay, who is known for his impactful performances, looks all set to blow away the audience once again with his perfectly crafted performance as the keeper of the brothel. The movie's trailer gives a glimpse of his character which looks impressive.

Period setting

Period films have their own charm. They transport you to a different era and in Gangubai Kathiawadi, viewers will be told the story of 1960s Mumbai which has not been shown much in recent Hindi films. Rest assured, a very specific culture and way of life will be showcased in the movie. The beautifully crafted set design has hinted that the movie will be contextually rich.