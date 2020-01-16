Image Source : INSTAGRAM Story of Gangubai Kathiawadi, whose husband sold her at a brothel for Rs 500

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt will be seen stepping into the shoes of legendary brothel owner Gangubai Kathiawadi in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film. On Wednesday, the makers unveiled two looks of the actress from the biopic and wrote, “Strength. Power. Fear! One look, a thousand emotions. Presenting the first look of #GangubaiKathiawadi. In cinemas 11 September 2020.” Soon after the poster hit the internet, the actress became the topic of discussion all over for playing a bold role. While Sanjay Leela Bhansali has announced the release date of the film, not much has been told about the life of the brothel owner. Today, we are going to take you into the controversial life of the ‘Mafia Queen.’

Gangubai Kathiawadi was born in Kathiawadi, Gujrat and her real name was Gangubai Harjivandas. According to S Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’, she was pushed into prostitution at a very young age. She ran a kotha (brothel) in the Kamathipura area of Mumbai and later, many notorious criminals became her customers. Gangubai did a lot of work for sex-works and for the well-being for orphans.

Gangubai first wanted to become an actress in Bollywood films. When she was 16 years old, she fell in love with his father's accountant and ran away with him. They came to Mumbai and settled down there. Just when she was dreaming of starting a new life with her beloved, he betrayed her. Gangubai’s husband sold her for Rs 500 at a brothel.

According to S Hussain Zaidi’s book, Gangubai made strong connections in the world of criminals as well. It is written that Gangubai was raped by a member of Karim Lala's gang. In order to seek justice, she went to Karim Lala and pleaded him. Meanwhile, he tied a rakhi to Karim Lala and made him her brother as well. Soon after this, Karim Lala gave the command of Kamathipura area to his Rakhi sister Gangubai and she became one of the ‘Mafia Queens.’ However, Gangubai never kept a girl in the brothel against her consent.

She also dedicated her life for the betterment of sex-works and orphans. She even led the movement against the removal of Mumbai's prostitute market at the same time. Even today, the statue of Gangubai is installed in Kamathipura, Mumbai.

