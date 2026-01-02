Wild Bear creates panic, chases locals and cows in Rishikesh; video goes viral A wild bear created panic in Rishikesh after it chased two men walking late at night, a moment captured on CCTV and now viral online. The Forest Department is still trying to track the bear's movement in the area.

Rishikesh:

Hill regions are known for their beauty but also for their harsh realities. Residents often face natural hazards and the constant threat of wild animals. In such an incident, chaos erupted in the pilgrimage town of Rishikesh when a wild bear entered a residential locality as preparations were underway to welcome the New Year. The incident took place on Wednesday (December 31) night in the Shyampur Hat Road area, and the CCTV footage surfaced on Friday. The sudden appearance of the bear just two hours before the New Year celebrations created fear across the town. The entire sequence was captured on CCTV and has now gone viral on social media.

What the viral video reveals

The incident occurred near Shyampur Hat Road around 10 pm on December 31. The video shows two men casually strolling on the street, unaware of what lies ahead. A few cows are also seen wandering peacefully behind them. As the duo reaches the corner of the lane, a bear suddenly appears in front of them. Stunned and terrified, the two immediately turned back and ran for safety. The cows also scattered in fear. The bear was seen running behind them, adding to the panic captured in the clip.

Forest department unable to trace the bear

After the video went viral on social media, locals immediately alerted the Forest Department. However, officials have not yet been able to trace the bear or identify the route it used to reach the urban settlement. CCTV footage confirmed the animal's presence in the area, prompting authorities to strengthen patrolling and advisory measures for residents.

What to do if you spot a bear

It is advised to follow essential safety guidelines to avoid danger during a bear encounter:

Stay calm: Loud noise or running suddenly can provoke the bear.

Loud noise or running suddenly can provoke the bear. Slowly move back: Do not turn your back, maintain eye contact and step away gradually.

Do not turn your back, maintain eye contact and step away gradually. Make yourself appear bigger: Raise your arms or open a jacket so the bear does not see you as weak.

Raise your arms or open a jacket so the bear does not see you as weak. Protect yourself if attacked: Lie down on the ground, cover your stomach and protect your head with your arms.

Lie down on the ground, cover your stomach and protect your head with your arms. Call for help: Contact emergency services at 112 or inform the local wildlife department.

