Woman seriously injured in bear attack in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, spends night in forest: Video

Chamoli (Uttarakhand):

In a shocking incident, a woman in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district was seriously injured in a bear attack while collecting grass in a forest. Giving details, officials said Rameshwari Devi (50), a resident of Paw village in the district's Pokhari tehsil, was airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh for better treatment due to her severe injuries.

What happened in Chamoli forest?

The incident happened when Rameshwari Devi went to the forest at 8 am on Wednesday to collect grass for animals, but when she did not return by noon, her family began searching for her. As she was still missing, they informed the police and the forest department.

Soon a joint search operation was launched involving Devi's family, villagers, and police and forest teams, but she could not be located.

Search ops launched to locate Rameshwari Devi

On Thursday morning, a search was initiated on the opposite side of the forest, and during this operation, they heard Devi's cries, which led them to her.

Officials further stated that she was found seriously injured near an oak tree on a steep 70-80 meter slope, about 2.5 kilometres from the Bamnath-Pokhari motor road. She had suffered significant injuries to her head and face in the bear attack.

Rameshwari airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh for treatment

Later, the rescue teams transported Devi on a stretcher to the Community Health Centre in Pokhari for initial treatment. Then, she was airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh for further medical care.

Dr Abhishek Tripathi, District Magistrate in-charge of Chamoli, directed forest department officials to activate teams to prevent further bear attacks in the area. Moreover, he instructed for regular patrols during the night and morning hours and emphasised providing necessary safety equipment to ensure the safety of residents.