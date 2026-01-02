Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh's film sets new record, becomes first Hindi film to achieve this feat Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar scripts box office history with Rs 739 crore in four weeks, 28 straight days of double-digit earnings and the biggest Hindi blockbuster of 2025.

New Delhi:

Dhurandhar, the action-spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, not only won over the audience but also set box office records that no other Hindi film had achieved before. Released on December 5, Dhurandhar made it clear in its first three weeks that it was a film with staying power.

It is significant to note that Ranveer Singh's film has earned Rs 739 crore in four weeks. Dhurandhar is reportedly made with a budget of Rs 250-300 crore.

Dhurandhar records double-digit earnings for 28 consecutive days

This is considered one of the biggest films of Ranveer Singh's career. The film created history by earning in double digits for 28 consecutive days in India. No other Hindi film had ever achieved such consistent daily earnings for such a long period. This is why Dhurandhar is now being called not just a hit, but a historic blockbuster.

The film's momentum was strong from the very first day of its release. It saw a tremendous surge during the opening weekend, and the pace of earnings did not slow down during the weekdays either. The crowds in theatres during the second and third weeks proved that the word-of-mouth for the film was incredibly strong. Despite mixed reviews from critics, the general audience embraced the film wholeheartedly.

Dhurandhar: Highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025

The Hindi version of the film has earned more than Rs 700 crore in India so far, while the worldwide collection has crossed Rs 1100 crore. This figure makes Dhurandhar the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. Trade experts believe that in the coming days, this film could challenge several more all-time Hindi box office records.

Dhurandhar plot and real-life inspirations

Dhurandhar revolves around an Indian spy who infiltrates deep into the dangerous world of crime and politics in Karachi, Pakistan. It incorporates elements inspired by the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the Parliament attack, 26/11, and other geopolitical events. This is why audiences experience a blend of suspense, emotional depth, and patriotism in the narrative.

The screen presence of seasoned actors like Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal alongside Ranveer Singh further strengthens the film. Several filmmakers and stars have also praised Dhurandhar. Ram Gopal Varma's statement, in particular, garnered significant attention on social media, where he described the film as 'not demanding the audience's attention, but rather captivating them completely.'

Also Read: Dhurandhar goes tax-free in Ladakh; Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna film shot across the region