Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi look gets adorable reactions from Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt's look in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming "Gangubai Kathiawadi" was unveiled on Wednesday, and actor Ranveer Singh had a funny reaction to it. The look, as shared by Alia on Instagram is a black-and-white close-up of her face, enhanced with a red bindi, a nose ring and dark-kohled eyes. Alia looks intense in the image.

The actress captioned the picture: "Here she is, Gangubai Kathiawadi." Alia's "Gully Boy" co-star Ranveer Singh couldn't wait to comment. He wrote: "Here she is indeed Lulu the Gangster. come onnn."

Ranveer's reaction

The "Raazi" star shared another look, where she is seen sitting near a table with a pistol lying on it. She is seen dressed in skirt-blouse and sports a bindi. Ranveer's wife and actress Deepika Padukone commented: "Love".

Deepika's reaction

According to reports, "Gangubai Kathiawadi" revolves around Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch. The film is based on Hussain Zaidi's book "Mafia Queens Of Mumbai".

