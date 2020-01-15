Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi look gets adorable reactions from Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone

Wednesday, January 15, 2020
     
The first look of Gangubai Kathiawadi featuring Alia Bhatt was shared by makers on January 15. See how Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone reacted.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: January 15, 2020 17:41 IST
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt's look in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming "Gangubai Kathiawadi" was unveiled on Wednesday, and actor Ranveer Singh had a funny reaction to it. The look, as shared by Alia on Instagram is a black-and-white close-up of her face, enhanced with a red bindi, a nose ring and dark-kohled eyes. Alia looks intense in the image.

The actress captioned the picture: "Here she is, Gangubai Kathiawadi." Alia's "Gully Boy" co-star Ranveer Singh couldn't wait to comment. He wrote: "Here she is indeed Lulu the Gangster. come onnn."

India Tv - Ranveer's reaction

Ranveer's reaction

The "Raazi" star shared another look, where she is seen sitting near a table with a pistol lying on it. She is seen dressed in skirt-blouse and sports a bindi. Ranveer's wife and actress Deepika Padukone commented: "Love".

India Tv - Deepika's reaction

Deepika's reaction

According to reports, "Gangubai Kathiawadi" revolves around Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch. The film is based on Hussain Zaidi's book "Mafia Queens Of Mumbai".

