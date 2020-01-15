Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt expresses 'a thousand emotions' in Gangubai Kathiawadi first look posters

And she is here! The much-awaited first look poster of Alia Bhatt in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi is out now. As promised, the makers released two intriguing first look posters featuring Alia Bhatt today and, fans can't seem to get enough of it. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi has been in the news ever since its announcement and now, Alia's first look for the film has left us all mesmerized and wanting for more

Bhansali Productions took to Instagram to share the posters. "Strength. Power. Fear! One look, a thousand emotions. Presenting the first look of #GangubaiKathiawadi. In cinemas 11 September 2020", the caption read.

While one poster shows Alia Bhatt sitting with her hands over her head

Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi

In another poster, Alia Bhatt is tagged as the mafia queen where her eyes do all the talking.

Alia Bhatt in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi

Sharing her first look from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Here she is, Gangubai Kathiawadi".

Alia Bhatt will be seen playing the legendary brothel owner in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.

Gangubai ​Kathiawadi is based on the legendary brothel runner who changed the face of Mumbai’s Kamathipura. This is the first time when Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt have come together for a film. Earlier there were reports that Bhansali has roped in Priyanka Chopra to play the lead..

Alia Bhatt had announced on December last year. “Look what Santa gave me this year,” she wrote while sharing a post on Twitter.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to release on September 11.

