Gangubai Kathiawadi Trailer Out: Alia Bhatt is stunner as the fierce Kothewali madam of Kamathipura

Alia Bhatt's biggest film date, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' appears like a promising outing, Helmed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the upcoming period movie is adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book "Mafia Queens of Mumbai". It features Bhatt in the title role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Mumbai’s red-light area Kamathipura during the 1960s. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and is produced by Bhansali and Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios).

As powerhouses of Bollywood, Alia, SLB and Ajay Devgn unite to present the figure on the big screen, the result is a stunning spectacle. Alia as the fierce Kothewali madam aces the character. She's both impressive and confident. The official description of the film reads, "A story of strength, inspiration and resilience. This year, we celebrate the journey of a girl who not only rose to power but reigned supreme."

The movie has been delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic that hit India in March 2020. The film was earlier scheduled to arrive in cinema halls on September 11, 2020. In January 2021, the makers announced that the movie will be released sometime in 2021 but the release was delayed again due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is set to release theatrically on February 25.

The film is all set to have its much-awaited world premiere at the prestigious 72nd Berlin International Film Festival.