Ganapath Box Office Report Day 1: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's film faces a SLOW start, mints below Rs 3 crore

Ganapath: A Hero Is Born, starring Tiger Shroff andf Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, was released in theatres on October 20. The much-awaited action flick of the year failed to attract the audience to theatres on its first day. As per Sacnilk.com the film managed toi mint just Rs 2.5 crore on its opening day. The trade analyst also predicts that the film may have a similar second day and is expected to collect just Rs 2.36 crore on Saturday. With these figures, Ganapath has become Tiger's lowest opener of his career. However, it is expected that the film may perform better due to festive season of Navratri and Dussehra on October 24.

The film is also facing tough competition from coming-of-age romantic drama Yaariyan 2, which stars Divya Khosla Kumar, MeezaanJafri, Priya Prakash Varrier, an Pearl V Puri in the lead roles.

Check out the trailer of Ganapath:

Earlier, South superstar Rajinikanth sent 'hearty wishes' to Tiger Shroff on the release of Ganapath. In his post, he wrote, ''My hearty wishes to @iTIGERSHROFF and the entire cast and crew of #Ganapath. All the very best to you and wishing the film a grand success.'' He even tagged Tiger's father Jackie Shroff in his X post.

About the film

Written and directed by Vikas Bahl, the dystopian action film also stars Kriti Sanon, Elli Avram, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shruthy Menon in key roles. The film is reportedly made on a huge budget of Rs 200 crore. The film was originally scheduled to hit the big screens in December last year but was postponed.

