Gadar 2 latest update: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's sequel film a step closer to finish

Director Anil Sharma on Friday said he has completed the second schedule of his upcoming feature film "Gadar 2", starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. The upcoming movie is a sequel to Sharma's 2001 blockbuster “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha”, a partition-set drama that followed the story of Tara Singh (Deol), a Sikh who falls in love with a Pakistani Muslim girl Sakina (Patel). In a social media post, Sharma shared that the Lucknow schedule of “Gadar 2” has been wrapped.

“Feeling happy and satisfying. After 50 days having breakfast at taj ..enjoying completion of Lucknow schedule #gadar2,” he tweeted.

The team began shooting for the film in December 2021 in Himachal Pradesh and now after wrapping the Lucknow schedule they will head to Indore.

In December when the team began the shooting, Ameesha took to her Instagram to share an image from the film's set, she captioned the picture, "Gadar 2. Muhurat shot. The General was kind enough to grace the occasion (sic)."

In the image, Sunny can be seen sporting a turban and red kurta, while Ameesha has donned an orange Patiala suit. Pictures from the 'muhurat' shot show that the styling is in line with where the first film ended. It'll be interesting to see how the story progresses.

Sunny Deol too shared an image on his Instagram, after completing the first schedule of shooting. He wrote, "Only a fortunate few get to bring amazing characters back to life. Presenting Tara Singh 20 years later! Wrapped the first schedule of #Gadar2. Feeling blessed."

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will return together to the big screen after 20 years for the sequel to 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', the top-grossing blockbuster that was released in 2001, competing head-to-head with another modern classic, Ashutosh Gowarikar's Aamir Khan-starrer 'Lagaan'.

'Gadar 2' also features director Anil Sharma's son, the actor Utkarsh Sharma, who had appeared in 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' as the child of the characters played by Deol and Patel.

The plot of 'Gadar 2' has been kept under wraps. The original film was loosely based on the tragic love story between British Indian Army World War II veteran Boota Singh and a young Muslim woman named Zainab against the backdrop of the Partition.

“Gadar 2”, backed by Zee Studio, is set to release later this year.

-- with agency inputs