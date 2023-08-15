Fighter: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan's film to release on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Fighter release date

On the 77th Independence Day, the makers of Fighter, starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan announced the film's release date with a poster video. Fighter has created a buzz on social media ever since it was announced and will also see Anil Kapoor in an important role.

In the first look, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan can be seen as pilots in Indian Air Force which left fans intrigued and wanting for more. With the first look, the makers also announced that the action-drama will hit the silver screen on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day on January 25, 2024.

Sharing the video, Padukone wrote, "A salute to our glorious nation. Happy Independence Day! #Fighter in theatres on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day. #25thJanuary2024."

On June 26, Hrithik Roshan unveiled his first look from Fighter on Instagram. In the poster, he can be seen in a pilot's gear and standing in an airfield.

