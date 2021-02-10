Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GUNEETMONGA Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga, Tahira Kashyap's short film Bittu in Top 10 for Oscars 2021

Earlier in January this year, filmmakers Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, and Ruchikaa Kapoor launched their cinema collective- 'Indian Women Rising.' Soon after they announced their first project, a short film titled Bittu. Directed by Karishma Dev Dube, the film managed to attract the critics' attention with its stellar screenplay and performances. It had also bagged a place in the Oscars 2021 race. Now, The Academy has finally released the shortlisted films that will fight in the Oscars this year and Bittu is one of them. The film runs the race in the Short Film Category.

Expressing her excitement over the same, Tahira Kashyap took to her Instagram and wrote, "#bittu is in the top 10 for the 93rd Academy Awards! Can’t keep calm as this is our first project under @indianwomenrising... This one is so special @k.devdube may you shine congratulations @shredevdube @maryelista you all are rockstars.. @ektarkapoor @guneetmonga @ruchikaakapoor we so have our heart in the right place! Can’t wait to hug you... Guys pls continue supporting this short film with a big heart."

Ekta Kapoor wrote, "Very exciting news but v persevering women I know who working at it! I’m in august company! Way to go team #BITTU N @indianwomenrising." Guneet Monga said, "It’s 4.30am in India... am tossing & turning, stress eating and texting my IWR girls thru the night and here we are !! BITTU is now shortlisted for the 93rd Academy Awards."

Bittu, a heartwarming story has had a stellar festival run with more than 18 festivals and multiple wins. Having screened at the BFI London Film Festival, Telluride, Palm Springs Shortfest, HollyShorts (where Karishma won the best director award) Bittu also came to India with Dharamshala International Film Festival.

Selecting 'Bittu' as the maiden project under 'Indian Women Rising', Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, and Ruchikaa Kapoor are determined to support empowering story presented by Karishma Dev Dube donning the director's hat, Shreya Dev Dube as the cinematographer and Mary Evangelista who produced the film.

Based on a true story, Bittu is a short film about a close friendship between two girls, eclipsed by an accidental poisoning at school. From casting real children amongst the valleys of the Himalayas to shooting against the backdrop of the mountains, the film offers a visually aesthetic as well as an authentic experience, to its viewers.

The cinema collective 'Indian Women Rising' aims at discovering Indian female talent in cinema and expand its scope of marketing, sales, and distribution beyond the demographical boundaries.