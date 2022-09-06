Ekta Kapoor's dream of working with Amitabh Bachchan came true, says 'Since childhood, I always dreamt this'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AMITABHBACHCHAN @EKTARKAPOOR Ekta Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan

The daunting filmmaker, Ekta Kapoor is coming up with her new venture, 'Goodbye' starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna. During the interaction with the media at the trailer launch, Ekta Kapoor shared that she always dreamt of working with the megastar, Amitabh Bachchan. While Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ekta Kapoor and Vikas Bahl were seen launching the trailer, Big B attended the event virtually. The film also stars Sahil Mehta, Shivin Narang and Elli Avram in important roles.

Talking to the media, Ekta shared, "Since childhood, I always dreamt of working with only one person and that was Big B. As a child, I used to attend birthday parties at Amit ji's house, and Shweta (Nanda Bachchan) and Abhishek (Bachchan) are my friends. Amitabh sir once told my dad (Jeetendra) that she just sat and stared at me all evening. I don't think I had ever wanted to work with anyone, no Khans or anyone else, just Mr Amitabh Bachchan. Finally, it happened. The experience of working on a film like this is different."

Speaking on the sidelines of the trailer launch, Big B who attended the event virtually, told media, "The actual credit behind me keeping the monotony at bay with my characters goes to the very many producers, directors and writers whom I have had the privilege to work with over the years." Further he added, "As actors, we perform according to the source material given to us. In addition, film making is a collaborative art, bahut saare log mil ke ek film banaate hain (a lot of people come together to make a film), I cannot take the entire credit behind all my characters." He also added, "So yes, if something goes wrong, you should catch hold of producers, directors and writers".

Yesterday, the national crush, Rashmika Mandanna, also shared the second poster on her Instagram handle, captioning it as "Meet my crazy little family. Coming to meet yours in cinemas near you on 7th October 2022! #Goodbye trailer out tomorrow!".

