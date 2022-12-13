Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn, Tabu & Akshaye's film holds strong through weekdays

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn’s suspense thriller is enjoying a remarkable run at ticket windows. In the post-pandemic time, when Bollywood films are finding it hard to sustain, Drishyam 2, even after almost a month in the theatres, continues to rule. The film also starring Tabu and Akshaye Khanna remained unbeatable despite new releases. Ajay Devgn starrer is also competing with Varun Dhawan's Bhediya, Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero and Kajol's Salaam Venky. After minting Rs 100 crore within a week, the film has now entered the Rs 200-crore club. Not just on weekends but during weekdays also Drishyam 2 is holding strong.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 has been witnessing stupendous growth in business over the past three weeks. The film registered a great opening with Rs 15.38 crore. On Day 25, December 12, Drishyam 2 reportedly collected Rs 2.10 crore approx at the box office, taking the total to mint Rs 211.85 crore at the domestic ticket windows.

According to trade reports, Drishyam 2 had an overall 8.55 per cent Hindi occupancy on Day 25.

About Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 has shattered many records since its release. It is based on the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name, also serving as a sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam, which in turn was adapted from the eponymous 2013 Malayalam film.

'Drishyam', saw Vijay Salgaonkar (Devgn) be successful in saving his family from police custody and now its sequel brings a new twist with the case being reopened and Vijay making a confession but is he really going to do the same as what the movie is about. Tabu plays the role of IG Meera Deshmukh in the film. Apart from Ajay Devgn and Tabu, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Neha Joshi, Kamlesh Sawant and Yogesh Soman.

