Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn's film makes it to top 10 highest grosser overseas post pandemic

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn's film is making a mark not only in India but also overseas. With it's pace at the box office the film has found a place in the top 10 highest grosser post pandemic. The film is expected to ends its business at around the USD 6.75 million range. Drishyam 2 is said to end as the second best performer for Ajay after Golmaal Again. It has beaten the likes of Tanahaji and Total Dhamaal.

Drishyam 2 Box Office Report

Drishyam is soaring high at the domestic and International markets alike. As per a report in Box Office India, the film has now become the eighth highest grosser overseas post pandemic. "Drishyam 2 will probably end the second best performer for Ajay Devgn after Golmaal Again beating the likes of Total Dhamaal and Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior though the latter had very average business in Overseas," the report added.

Box Office India also shared top fifteen grossers overseas post pandemic :

1. Brahmastra - $14,150,000

2. KGF 2 (HindI) - $9,140,000

3. 83 - $8,500,000

4. Sooryavanshi - $8,350,000

5. Laal Singh Chaddha - $7,640,000

6. Gangubai Kathiawadi - $7,470,000

7. RRR (Hindi) - $7,250,000

8. Drishyam 2 - $6,000,000 (expected 3 weeks)

9. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 - $5,880,000

10. The Kashmir Files - $5,710,000

11. Vikram Vedha - $5,100,000

12. Jugjugg Jeeyo - $4,580,000

13. Ek Villain Returns - $2,450,000

14. Bell bottom - $1,920,000

15. Runway 34 - $1,900,000

About Drishyam 2

'Drishyam 2', helmed by Abhishek Pathak, has shattered many records since its release. It is based on the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name, also serving as a sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam, which in turn was adapted from the eponymous 2013 Malayalam film.

'Drishyam', saw Vijay Salgaonkar (Devgn) be successful in saving his family from police custody and now its sequel brings a new twist with the case being reopened and Vijay making a confession but is he really going to do the same as what the movie is about.

Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Neha Joshi, Kamlesh Sawant and Yogesh Soman.

