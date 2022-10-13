Doctor G: Where to Watch Ayushmann Khurrana's film, Review, Ticket, Box Office, Trailer & more

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DOCTOR G Doctor G

Doctor G: Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy-drama, which also marks the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap, is set to hit the big screens. Known for his portrayal of unique roles and bringing us riveting stories through the course of his career, Ayushmann has once again in his true fashion, taken on another topic with his signature brand of impactful comedy that promises to spark conversations. This time, he brings up a 'male touch' to the front. He turns doctor, the one who is sort of trapped in the gynaecology department. In 'Doctor G', Ayushmann portrays the role of a Gynaecologist for the first time in his career. The campus comedy-drama, which also features Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah, will deliver a special message to the audience.

The actor, who is playing Dr Uday Gupta, will be seen opposite Rakul Preet, who essays Dr Fatima, a medical student and Ayushmann's senior. Written by Anubhuti, Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, and Saurabh Bharat, Doctor G also stars Shefali Shah in a key role. If you are excited to watch Ayushmann Khurrana's film, here are all the details viz where to watch, trailer, movie review, box office, HD download, how to book tickets, etc.

What is Doctor G's release date?

Doctor G is slated to hit the theaters on October 14.

Who is the director of Doctor G?

Anubhuti Kashyap, who is director Anurag Kashyap's sister, will be making her debut as a feature film director with Doctor G.

What is the star cast of Doctor G?

Ayushmann Khurrana as Dr. Uday Gupta

Rakul Preet Singh as Dr. Fatima Siddiqui

Shefali Shah as Dr. Nandini Srivastav

Sheeba Chaddha as Lakshmi Devi Gupta, Uday's mother

Doctor G Box Office Predictions

The advance booking was opened on limited screens at National Multiplexes. According to trade reports, Doctor G will witness a good opening.

