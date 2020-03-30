Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHA PATANI Disha Patani shares adorable pics with Tiger Shroff as Baaghi 2 completes two years

Disha Patani starrer 'Baaghi 2' smashed records to become a blockbuster and emerge as one of the highest grossing films of 2018. As 'Baaghi 2' marked Disha Patani's second blockbuster after the success of 'M.S. Dhoni', the film is very special to the actress. About her film clocking two years, Disha said it's already has been a year and she is very excited and happy that the film received such a great response and love from the audience.

Sharing some adorable pictures with Tiger Shroff from Baaghi 2, Disha Patani wrote, "Happy 2 years of baaghi 2".

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff too shared a series of stills from Baaghi 2. One of the snaps shows Tiger and Disha goofing around, where Tiger is as usual in his action hero element and Disha too matches up with him and she strikes a pose. Another picture shows both the actors posing at an award function. Tiger also shared a few solo pictures of himself where the actor looks drop-dead-handsome as he poses shirtless and flaunts his washboard abs.

Disha and Tiger have been rumoured to dating each other for years now, but have never really opened up about their relationship status in public. They are almost a fixture by each other’s side at every event, screenings and family functions. The rumoured couple is also spotted every so often on lunch and dinner dates and their picture go crazy viral. Both of them have massive fan-following.

Baaghi 2, an action thriller directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, was based on the Telugu film ‘Kshanam’. It was a sequel to the 2016 film ‘Baaghi’. Besides Tiger and Disha, Prateik Babbar and Manoj Bajpayee also played pivotal roles in the film.

