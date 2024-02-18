Director Rajkumar Santoshi gets bail in 24 hours, was sentenced 2 years imprisonment

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Director Rajkumar Santoshi gets bail in 24 hours

Bollywood director Rajkumar Santoshi got bail within 24 hours. On Saturday, Jamnagar Court had sentenced him to two years imprisonment and also imposed a fine of two years. Now a 30-day stay has been imposed on the court order. The director's lawyer Binesh Patel has confirmed the news that the filmmaker has got bail.

For the unversed, Rajkumar Santoshi were once close friends. During that time he had borrowed one crore rupees from Ashoklal. But he could not return the money on time. Later, to repay the money, Rajkumar Santoshi gave 10 bank cheques of Rs 10 lakh each to Ashok Lal, but in 2016 all the cheques bounced.

Ashoklal tried to connect with Santoshi, but the conversation could not take place. When no help was received, Ashok Lal got upset and filed a case against Rajkumar Santoshi in the Jamnagar court. Since then, this case has been heard 18 times, but Santoshi has not appeared even once.

Here's what his lawyer said

According to the information, the lawyer said that no evidence was presented against Rajkumar Santoshi. "The second party admitted that the complainant had accepted that money from the third party. The third party had given 11 cheques in exchange for Rs 10 lakh each, of which Rajkumar Santoshi was not aware. The magistrate ignored these facts and ruled against us. We will appeal to the higher court with these points," said Santoshi's lawyer to ANI.

The complainant's lawyer said this about Rajkumar Santoshi

Businessman's lawyer Piyush Bhojani said, "Ashok Lal had contributed Rs 1 crore to Rajkumar Santoshi's film. The director sent 10 checks of Rs 10 lakh each to the businessman to repay the money. When the cheques bounced When it happened, an attempt was made to contact the director, but could not be contacted. He filed a case under the Instruments Act."