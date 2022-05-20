Dhaakad Movie Review and Twitter Reaction: Kangana Ranaut's action thriller is a hit or flop? find out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Dhaakad

Dhaakad Movie Review and Twitter Reaction: Kangana Ranaut's action thriller has hit the theaters today. Kangana's latest film is about Agni. She plays a highly trained and deadly field agent who is on a mission to gather intel and eliminate Rudraveer (Arjun Rampal). He has been on the radar of intelligence agencies for over a decade and is recognised as an international human and arms trafficker. As the film hit the theaters, netizens have been sharing their reviews for Dhaakad FDFS (First Day First Show).

Early reviews suggest that the actress has successfully managed to impress all. "#Dhaakad is a next gen action thriller nd #KanganaRanaut u nailed it thru from entry to finish she will give u goosebumps moments throughout.For all story lovers story has twists & will keep u on d edge because of #Agni. #ArjunRampal nd #DivyaDutta too good #DhaakadReview," a user tweeted.

Another said, "#KanganaRanaut Wears The Crown In @RazyGhai Universe Making sure You Bow Down To Her Talent #Dhaakad is a must watch @rampalarjun get ready to witness new level of stardom #Dhaakadreview."

"#DhaakadReview: #KanganaRanaut shines yet again in this fast paced action flick. She’s played the role of an assassin to the T! Every scene is tailor-made for her and she delivers and how! This one is yet another addition to her kitty," noted a user on Twitter.

Check out Dhaakad Movie Review and Twitter Reaction here:

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, 'Dhaakad' is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films.

It features Kangana Ranaut as Agent Agni in the lead role with Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee in supporting roles.