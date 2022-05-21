Dhaakad Box Office Report Day 1: Kangana Ranaut's film opens low in front of Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Dhaakad Box Office Collection Day 1

Dhaakad Box Office Collection Day 1: Kangana Ranaut's action film failed to impress the audience and had an extremely low opening in theatres on May 20. Expected to turn around the fate of the Hindi box office collections, the film has disappointed with its low earnings on day 1. Also starring Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal the film is struggling hard in front of Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Razneesh Ghai directorial is hugely suffering during the morning shows with very few people turning up for the screening. From the genre of the film to it acquiring an A certificate, several factors are being pointed out for the failure of Kangana's spy thriller. The film is said to have earned approximately 1 crore on its first day, falling flat in front of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which raked almost Rs 14 crores.

According to Box Office India's report, "Dhaakad has seen a very dull opening and may even struggle to get over the 1 crore nett mark. The film is a female action film with Kangana Ranaut who is more of a media star rather than a box office star so a film made on such a cost is a risk and the film hardly stands a chance."

"The genre has not worked before much but maybe it can do better with a bigger star and the USP of a female action film would be a female doing action so it probably has to be done in a different way while here it looks like the same as any hero led spy film with the female replacing the male character," it added.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reviewed the film as a 'disappointment'. He took to Twitter and shared, "#OneWordReview...#Dhaakad: DISAPPOINTING. Rating: (Two stars) Solid action and superb performances [#Kangana exceptional, #ArjunRampal first-rate, #DivyaDutta superb] are aces… BUT falters due to a routine plot, patchy screenwriting, overdose of action and weak finale. #DhaakadReview."

About the film

Helmed by Razneesh Ghai, 'Dhaakad' stars Kangana Ranaut as protagonist Agent Agni, and Divya Dutta as Rohini, and Arjun Rampal as villain Rudraveer. Agent Agni, a highly trained and deadly field agent is entrusted with the mission to gather Intel and eliminate Rudraveer, an international human and arms trafficker who has been off the radar for ten years.