Deepika Padukone as Malti looks fearless in Chhapaak latest posters

After impressing everyone with the stunning screen presence as an acid attack survivor Malti, actress Deepika Padukone took to social media to share the first look posters of the film. The two posters depicted her journey from trauma to triumph in the best way possible. In the first still, Deepika as Malti is seen hiding her face with a white dupatta, depicting the trauma post the attack. The next poster, however, shows her in a more powerful and free-spirited individual.

Sharing the images, Deepika took to Instagram and captioned them as ''Rarely do you come across a story where you do not need an entire narration to decide if you want to be a part of a film or not.What is even more rare is to not be able to articulate and put into words what you feel for the film and it’s journey...Chhapaak is all of that and more for me... Presenting the poster of #Chhapaak #AbLadnaHai''. Have a look:

The 2-minute-20-second trailer which was released on Tuesday left the fans in awe of Malti's story where she went through a horrific incident in her life and later get subjected to various people from the society raising fingers at her. Her dialogue, "Kitna achha hota acid bikta hi nahin, bikta nahin to phikta bhi nahin," made everyone realize the seriousness of the problem. Apart from the Bajirao Mastani actress, actor Vikrant Massey is also seen as a great support to the character in the film and plays the role of a journalist.

Watch Chhapaak trailer here:

The film which is directed by Meghna Gulzar, will release on 10 January 2020 and will witness competition from Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, and Kajol starrer 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' at the box office.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News

Related Video