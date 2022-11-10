Box Office Report: Katrina Kaif's film holds steady, Janhvi Kapoor's Mili maintains pace, Double XL sinks

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Box Office Report

Box Office Report: Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter is holding steady at the ticket windows. According to trade reports, the film got the advantage of Guru Nanak Jayanti as it was a major holiday. Even though the film opened to low numbers, it registered growth over the weekend, however, on Monday the film saw a major drop, and later on Gurpurab, it witnessed a great incline in its business. The Gurmmeet Singh directorial hit the big screens on 4 November, clashing with Janhvi Kapoor's Mili, and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's Double XL. Both the films are not able to perform at the box office.

Phone Bhoot has been receiving a positive response at the box office. The film's five-day collection stands at 9.25 crore nett. According to Box Office India, "Phone Bhoot got the advantage of Guru Nanak Jayanti on Tuesday as it was a major holiday and the North and schools and government offices remain shut in many other major cities across the country. the jump was there but it should have been more especially for a film with collections as low as this film has."

"The collections were around 1.15 crore nett which has taken the film to 9.25 crore nett in five days but considering this muted jump the collections may drop over the next two days. The film needs to hang on to the 1 crore nett mark on Friday if it is to remain in cinemas for 3-4 weeks," BOI added.

The trade reports say, "Mili showed growth on Tuesday due to the holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti but the story for this film was finished over the weekend." For the unversed, Janhvi Kapoor's survival thriller is about a woman trapped inside a freezer fighting for her life. Directed by Mathukutty Xavier and produced by Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor. The film stars Janhvi, Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. At the box office, the film failed to have its magic as it collected 1.50 crore nett over its first weekend.

Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's Double XL fared worse at the ticket windows. In the film, the two lead have joined hands to rebel against size norms. They are funny, witty and sarcastic as they go on to call out those fat-shaming obese women. Double XL makes a remark on bodyweight stereotypes that plague society, in a humorous manner. The film talks about body positivity and women championing each other.

