Box Office Report Day 6: Ayushmann’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan continues winning streak, Bhoot struggles

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, continues to trend well at the box office on Weekdays while Vicky Kaushal’s film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is struggling to rake in numbers. According to Box Office India. SMZS earned Rs 2 crore approx. on Wednesday and Bhoot collected Rs 1 cr approx. The films were in the limelight since they were announced, and fans were waiting to see who will win the hearts of the people when Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal will clash on the big screen. Going by the Box Office numbers, it is clear that Ayushmann is the ultimate king.

Talking about the films, Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is a true horror film directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. It is based on a real-life incident when an abandoned ship MV Wisdom was found at the beach in Mumbai. The 9,000-tonne cargo ship was found stranded on Juhu Beach in June 2011 and Vicky in an interview confirmed that it was the ‘germ’ of the film. This is the first time that the actor has been seen in the horror genre film and his performance managed to ignite the screens. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana.

On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana brought to life another quirky character with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. In the film, he is seen playing the role of a homosexual man and has also sported nose ring. The film tells the story of a gay man and his partner (Jitendra Kumar), who have trouble convincing the former's parents of their relationship. SMZS made a lot of noise when the trailer of the film dropped on the internet and showed Ayushmann and Jitendra sharing a kiss on the big screen. The film also stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.

