Friday Releases: Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part One, Ayushmann’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan release today

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part One and Ayushmann’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan release today

Friday, February 21 2020, brings another pair of stellar performances by actors like Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendre Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar and others in movies Bhoot Part One The haunted Ship and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Both the films belong to totally different genres and promise to keep the fans entertained till the last second. While Bhoot part One is a pure horror film by Dharma Productions, SMZS deals with homosexuality in a comic way.

Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship

Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar’s Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship is inspired from a real life incident. Vicky Kaushal had informed that when MV Wisdom sailed into the beach, Bhanu (the role he is portraying in the film) was the man who was standing in a rickshaw quite intrigued and then decided to go on to the beach and click pictures of the abandoned ship. The horror film is said to be path-breaking film in the genre with makers using high technique to give the audience the experience of a lifetime.

Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship is said to be a true horror film without any comedy or romance. While many don’t know that Vicky Kaushal himself is too scared to watch horror films, he confessed he enjoyed working on this one.

Also read: 'Bhoot The Haunted Ship' movie review: Not a scarefest, but pretty engaging

Talking about the filming process, Vicky said, “Usually, when I am performing drama or comedy, I go by my director’s decision. But here, there was a need to check how is the expression of fear looking because when we are shooting, there is no background music or visuals, it's just the expressions. If I don’t react or if I over-react to the 'ghost' then that fear won’t reach you. I used to keep jamming with the director asking what are the visuals, how will he edit, what's the background score. I was discovering all this while I was shooting but otherwise, I don’t interfere."

Bhoot: The Haunted Ship | OFFICIAL TRAILER

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendre Kumar starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is based on a gay relationship and how their families react to the information that their sons are gay. Known for playing quirky roles, Ayushmann will be seen as a homosexual who is vey open about his love for another man. On the other hand, Jitendre will be seen playing the role of a gay who is afraid to come out in the open. Talking about the film, Ayushmann said, “While being responsible and sensitive, we have kept a commercial approach towards the film so that it reaches the masses. It is not a love story between two boys. It is the reaction of the family when they come to know that their son is gay. We have seen a lot of films that have dealt with homosexuality in the recent past, but they’ve mostly been parallel cinema, or for festivals. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will be the one that will penetrate the masses.”

The film also stars Neena Gupta and Gajrao Rao whose chemistry in eth film has been much liked by the viewers after watching the trailer, Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film is a family entertainer.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page