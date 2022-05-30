Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office: Kartik Aaryan's film remains outstanding unlike Anek, Dhaakad & Top Gun Maverick

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu's horror comedy has been soaring high in success ever since its release. It officially entered the Rs 100 crore club at the box office on Saturday. The information of the same was shared by the actor on Instagram where he wrote, "100 crore wali smile #BhoolBhulaiyaa2." The film has beaten several films at the box office including not just Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' but also the latest releases like Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Anek' and the Hollywood release Top Gun Maverick. Kangana's film was released alongside Anees Bazmee's film and tanked badly at the box office so much so that several shows at the theatre got cancelled. Speaking about the two films, their business even got affected due to the fact that the audience preferred Kartik, Kiara and Tabu's banter more.

Sharing the box office figures of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, trade analyst Taran Adarsh, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is on a winning streak, hits double digits on [second] Sat... Remains first choice of moviegoers, eclipses biz of new films... National chains witness growth, mass circuits super-strong... [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr. Total: ₹ 109.92 cr. #India biz."

Have a look:

A report in BoxOfficeIndia stated, "The jump was across the board and even Hindi belt circuits were showing huge growth while the bigger multiplexes are a given on Saturday and some cinemas were more than double of Friday in the bigger cities."

Friday - 13,50,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 18,00,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 23,00,00,000 apprx

Monday - 10,75,00,000 apprx

Tuesday - 9,50,00,000 apprx

Wednesday - 8,25,00,000 apprx

Thursday - 7,25,00,000 apprx

Week One - 90,25,00,000 apprx

Friday - 6,25,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 11,00,00,000 apprx

TOTAL - 1,07,50,00,000 apprx

Speaking about the Hollywood release, trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, "#TopGunMaverick has grossed ₹ 15 crs for the opening weekend in India." Meanwhile, BOI reported, "The jump has come despite a Thursday release and maybe it can hold on Monday due to this Saturday result or maybe it's just that urban weekend film which does better on the weekends. The Sunday jump is unlikley to be huge which is the norm for Hollywood in India."

Coming back to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, it happens to be the official sequel of Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' which released in 2007.