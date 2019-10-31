Bala: Ayushmann Khurrana shares teaser of song Pyaar Toh Tha with new release date

Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film on baldness titled Bala has been in discussions for quite a long time. After changing the release date in order to avoid a clash with Marjaavaan, the makers have opted for yet another new date and it is November 8. Not only this but the teaser of a new song Pyaar Toh Tha has also been released which shows Bala clicking selfie along with the two ladies Yami Gautam (Pari) and Bhumi Pednekar (Nikita) later which he is seen crying his heart out.

The soul-touching song has been sung by Jubin Nautiyal & Asees Kaur, composed by Sachin – Jigar and penned by Priya Saraiya. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Ayushmann wrote, "If only losing love was as easy as losing hair! Or are they equally painful? Stay tuned to find out! #PyaarTohTha Watch #Bala in theatres on 8th November."

The film will show Ayushmann playing the role of a man who feels complex because of his baldness. In an interview to IANS, the actor revealed how prosthetics made him look like his grandfather. He said, "It was a different person altogether, and I did not recognise myself. I thought I looked like my grandfather because he had scanty hair. But I could relate with the reason why there is the complex (among people who are suffering premature balding). My father is quite gifted that way. He will turn 70 next year and he still has full hair. But my grandfather had the issue, I remember. So I empathise with them. Having said that, during the shoot, the toughest part was prosthetic."

Talking about the film, it also stars--Saurabh Shukla, Jaaved Jaaferi, Seema Pahwa and Abhishek Banerjee. Directed by Amar Kaushik, and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film will now hit screens on November 8. Watch the trailer here:

