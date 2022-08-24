Are Rashmika Mandanna and Kartik Aaryan uniting for a Bollywood film? Find out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASHMIKAMANDANNA, KARTIKAARYAN Rashmika Mandanna & Kartik Aaryan to collaborate soon?

Rashmika Mandanna and Kartik Aaryan are making waves since they are rumoured to be collaborating on a project together soon. The South actress, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the Amitabh Bachchan starrer GoodBye, has also signed on for two other major Bollywood flicks as well. The actress seems to be on a roll as rumours are rife that she is ready to share the screen alongside Kartik Aaryan.

The Geetha Govindam actress is said to be sharing the screen with Kartik Aaryan for an advertisement. These two were spotted together at the Versova jetty last night. Kartik Aaryan wore blue jeans and a black t-shirt, while Rashmika donned a knotted t-shirt and paired it with black joggers, and a coordinating cap. The pair looked really great together. Since, they were spotted together, their pictures have been surfacing on the internet. However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Earlier that day, Kartik was spotted leaving for Madh Island on his bike. The actor sported a cool beanie and black shades during the day.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIKartik Aaryan leaving for Madh Island

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming projects

On the work front, apart from Goodbye, Rashmika has the movie 'Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor and 'Mission Majnu' with Sidharth Malhotra in her lineup. The Pushpa actress also has a few South projects lined up. She has been roped in as the leading lady in Vamshi Paidipally's Varisu. Also, she will be reprising her role as Srivalli in Allu Arjun's Pushpa The Rule: Part 2. The film is expected to begin production soon, as the makers began the pooja ceremony for the highly anticipated big film yesterday.

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming projects

Kartik Aaryan is currently enjoying the success of his recent release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which went on to become a blockbuster success. The actor has a slew of films lined up. He is slated to star in the Rohit Dhawan directorial 'Shehzada' alongside Kriti Sanon. Kartik will be reuniting with his Luka Chuppi co-star, Kriti Sanon, in the film. Apart from Shehzaada, the actor will star in Hansal Mehta’s 'Captain India’ in which he will be portraying a pilot. Also, he will be starring in ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha', 'Freddy' and Kabir Khan's yet-to-be-titled flick, which is said to be made on a large scale. The actor recently wrapped filming Shehzaada's final schedule in Haryana.

