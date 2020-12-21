Antim Teaser Out: It's Salman Khan against Aayush Sharma in Mahesh Manjrekar's film. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMANKHAN Antim First Look Out: It's Salman Khan against Aayush Sharma in Mahesh Manjrekar's film. Watch video

It's finally here! The teaser of Mahesh Manjrekar's film 'Antim' for which fans have been waiting for quite a long time has finally been revealed. It features none other than superstar Salman Khan in a never-seen-before avatar opposite his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. The first glimpse was shared by both of them on Instagram. On one hand where Bhaijaan wrote, "Antim begins..," Aayush on the other captioned, "Mehnat khoon paseena maangati hai par badle mein bahut kuch de jaati Hai..Antim ke safar ki shubh shuruaat.#Gratitude #AntimFirstLook."

The few seconds video features both Aayush and Salman looking impressive in their bare bodies. Aayush has definitely gone through an amazing transformation and it looks hot and fit. Looking at the glimpse it seems that this onscreen appearance will be one of the anticipated ones and will leave everyone excited for all the future updates.

Have a look at the teaser here:

Just a few days back, the two of them shared another video that featured the 'Dabangg' actor can be seen walking in a slo-mo wearing a navy blue shirt, grey pants and a turban. The Loveyatri actor captioned the video as, "Antim Begins .. #BhaisAntimFirstLook #AntimTheFinalTruth @beingsalmankhan."

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, "Salman plays a no-nonsense Sikh cop who is on a mission to end gang-wars and land mafia in his area of jurisdiction. After wrapping up his action thriller Radhe in October, in which he sports a clean shaven look, he took time off to grow a beard. There is high security on the sets to ensure that his look does not get leaked. Salman wants to take his fans by surprise."

Speaking about the project, Antim: The Final Truth is a Mahesh Manjrekar directorial and will be produced by SK Films. Not much details have come out but it has been reported that the film will be an adaptation of Marathi crime drama Mulshi Pattern.